Snow plows hit the road across Washington state this week

by Margo Cady

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The snow is here to stay, and so are snow plows. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is out clearing the roads of snow and preparing for icy conditions.

WSDOT recently switched their pre-treatment from magnesium chloride to sand. “It’s a process where the magnesium chloride sort of heats up and the re-freezes itself and causes more slippery conditions,” said Summer Derrey, Spokesperson for WSDOT. “For that reason, pure sand is just better to rely on. The tires on the roadway really help to break up that compact on ice.”

Another very busy morning for crews across the region. With temperatures so cold, the product we put out is not as effective. Crews have changed over to putting out sand for added traction on area roadways. Please give our crews space as they continue to treat. pic.twitter.com/kY8HZUokiw — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 29, 2021

All major highways around the Tri-Cities region, including I-82, US Highway 395, I-182, and State Route 240 are considered priority roadways for WSDOT. You can expect them to be cleared first.

When you get to more rural areas, like up towards Connell, you could see more build up of snow and icy road conditions.

Recently, WSDOT lost some staff due to the recent COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Since then, WSDOT has filled all positions again and has full staff for winter road maintenance.

