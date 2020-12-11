Snow on the way for part of the weekend! -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Keeping an eye on a system over the weekend that could bring accumulating snowfall to our area! A weak system is moving through the Pacific Northwest today with maybe a sprinkle or flurry possible. Most spots will stay dry with more clouds than sunshine. Look for highs today in the low 40’s.

Saturday will be dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be an overall pleasant day, but a bit chilly in the upper 30’s.

And then all eyes on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Right now, it will be cold enough at the lower elevations for snow during that time frame. We could see a little freezing rain mixing in at times. There will be light accumulations:

Columbia Basin into the foothills (including Tri-Cities): Dusting up to 1/2″

Yakima/Kittitas Valley: 1 to 2″

Blues: 4 to 10″

Cascades: 8 to 12″

Be sure to check pass reports if traveling through the Cascades Saturday night into Sunday with travel restrictions possible. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will climb above freezing at the lower elevations and we will see a transition over to spotty rain showers. Look for highs Sunday in the upper 30s.