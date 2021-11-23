Snow, spinouts, crashes close I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, I-84 and OR 204
9:28 AM UPDATE: Snoqualmie Pass is back open.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
Washington and Oregon state transportation officials are reporting spinouts and crashes in the snow Tuesday morning due to inclement weather in the mountains.
Here is a list of the latest snow closures as of 8:30 am:
I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed to eastbound traffic at milepost 47, five miles west of the summit near Denny Creek, due to multiple spinouts and collisions in the snow. Estimated time to reopen the pass eastbound is unknown. The pass remains open westbound with traction tires required, vehicles over 10,000 GVW chains required, oversize vehicles prohibited, from milepost 56, four miles east of the summit near Gold Creek.
I-84, 7 miles East of Pendleton MP 216 – 265 Closure…The highway is closed eastbound due to crash. Use alternate routes. Lanes Affected: (Eastbound) All Lanes
ORE204, 11 miles East of Intersection with Oregon – Washington Highway ORE11 MP 10 – 39 The highway is closed. Use alternate routes. Lanes affected: (Eastbound) All Lanes (Westbound) All Lanes
EARLIER COVERAGE:
You can look here and here for updates on when Snoqualmie Pass may reopen. Highway closure alerts for Oregon are listed here.
