Snow, spinouts, crashes close I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, I-84 and OR 204

by Briana Bermensolo

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass Tuesday morning. Courtesy: WSDOT

9:28 AM UPDATE: Snoqualmie Pass is back open.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Washington and Oregon state transportation officials are reporting spinouts and crashes in the snow Tuesday morning due to inclement weather in the mountains.

Here is a list of the latest snow closures as of 8:30 am:

WASHINGTON:

Oh dear… Per @SnowqualmiePass : I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed to eastbound traffic at milepost 47, five miles west of the summit near Denny Creek, due to multiple spin-outs and collisions. Estimated time to reopen the pass eastbound is unknown. #wawx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/20slOLSilf — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) November 23, 2021

Obey chain-up and traction requirements. Good tires and driving for conditions makes all the difference. WSP and WSDOT are out in full force for you – please reciprocate. pic.twitter.com/iK3pbya74M — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 23, 2021

BREAKING: @wsdot reports I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed to eastbound traffic at milepost 47, five miles west of the summit near Denny Creek, due to multiple spin-outs and collisions. Estimated time to reopen the pass eastbound is unknown. pic.twitter.com/qkpimAGeQC — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) November 23, 2021

OREGON:

I-84, 7 miles East of Pendleton MP 216 – 265 Closure…The highway is closed eastbound due to crash. Use alternate routes. Lanes Affected: (Eastbound) All Lanes

BREAKING: I-84, 7 miles East of Pendleton MP 216 – 265 Closure…The highway is closed eastbound due to crash. Use alternate routes. Lanes Affected: (Eastbound) All Lanes @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/pTkhAu22o1 — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) November 23, 2021

ORE204, 11 miles East of Intersection with Oregon – Washington Highway ORE11 MP 10 – 39 The highway is closed. Use alternate routes. Lanes affected: (Eastbound) All Lanes (Westbound) All Lanes

ORE204, 11 miles East of Intersection with Oregon – Washington Highway ORE11 MP 10 – 39 The highway is closed. Use alternate routes.Lanes Affected: (Eastbound) All Lanes (Westbound) All Lanes#orwx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/hFOA1OtsAV — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) November 23, 2021

EARLIER COVERAGE:

You can look here and here for updates on when Snoqualmie Pass may reopen. Highway closure alerts for Oregon are listed here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

THANKSGIVING POLL:



How cautious are you being during the Thanksgiving Holiday because of COVID-19?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.