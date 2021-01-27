Snow, wintry mix impacting roads Wednesday morning -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

The snow continues to fall in the Yakima and Kittitas Valley this morning. Getting reports of over 3″ already on the ground. With slightly warmer temperatures, we are looking at a wintry mix in the Tri-Cities. Give yourself plenty of extra time for the commute to work.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley until 1PM this afternoon. Although, the snow will be ending earlier around 9AM today with the majority of it heading north. Sunshine will return today with slightly warmer temperatures. Climbing into the mid to upper 40’s. A few rain showers even possible this afternoon.