Snow, wintry mix to start off Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Watch out for slick and icy roads this morning with winter weather moving through the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures are either at or just above freezing this morning with a wintry mix and light snow in spots. A dusting up to 1/2 of snow is possible for all areas. The winter weather won’t last long with drier weather by late morning into the afternoon. Staying cloudy throughout your Thursday with a slight chance of a sprinkle lingering into the afternoon. It will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30’s.

Quiet and sunny weather returns Friday into Saturday. Another system could deliver the chance of the winter weather on Sunday by afternoon and evening.