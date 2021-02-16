Snowed in? Experts say be cautious as you dig yourself out

Soft, fluffy snow packs an unexpected punch

Alyssa Warner by Alyssa Warner

Snow-covered tree with partially blue sky in the background.

The Pacific Northwest woke up to a glistening, marshmallowy winter wonderland on Friday.

And Saturday.

And Sunday.

And Monday.

Some areas were predicted to get a whole winter’s worth of snow in one holiday weekend – and that means an epic clean-up for homeowners.

You’re responsible for clearing the sidewalk outside your home, and with this much snow, de-icer alone won’t do the job. But health experts say you need to be careful about racing out to tackle the snowdrifts.

“I know that we all like our driveways to look perfectly cleaned off, but…think about what you have to do, and what you want to do. Sometimes there are two different things there.”

Sherri Brandhorst, a Registered Nurse with Kadlec’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab department, says shoveling snow is an intense work-out – and you should treat it the same way; starting with a warm-up.

“Everything needs to know it’s time to get busy and we’re going to do some work now,” Brandhorst says. “With COVID here, we’ve kind of been more sedentary, working from home, and gyms have been closed.”

She says some experts compare shoveling snow to a workout that burns around 230 calories in 30 minutes. That’s only slightly less than you would burn going on a 30-minute bike ride, according to one Harvard University calculator – and this exercise puts demands on a different set of muscles.

“The thing with shoveling and throwing it over your shoulder or throwing it to the side is a lot of twisting on your back, and you are going to make your back really tired and sore quick.” Brandhorst explains. She recommends using a relatively small shovel to push the snow out of the way, rather than trying to pick it up and throw it, and don’t be ashamed to take a breather in between sections. Just like any intense work-out, you’re going to need water breaks – even if you don’t feel particularly thirsty.

“Your body, inside, has been doing a lot of work, and you need to keep it well-hydrated in order to keep it working effectively.”

Shoveling snow can also put an extra strain on your body if you’re not used to working outdoors in the wintertime. Cold air makes your blood vessels constrict, which means your heart is already working harder just to keep the blood flowing. Add in physical demands that you might not be used to, and you’re inching towards dangerous territory.

“If you become really breathless, that may be something that you need to consider stopping…and going inside and resting.” Brandhorst says. People do die of heart attacks linked to shoveling snow, and taking a break can help you determine if you’re just a little out of shape – or in serious trouble.

Nausea, cold sweat, and arm or shoulder pain that creeps up into your neck or jaw are all signs that you need to stop what you’re doing and be ready to call for help if you need it, especially if someone in your close family has had a heart attack in the past.

One last piece of advice? If you’ve had a big cozy breakfast with the family, don’t try and work it off by shoveling the sidewalk.

“You should not eat a heavy meal and go out and shovel snow, because all that blood circulation is trying to go to your gut to digest that food, so it’s just going to make it that much harder to do the work; put that much more stress on your body.”

And really, aren’t we all under enough stress these days?

