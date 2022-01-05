Snowmobile and pickup truck stolen from Leavenworth recovered in Kittitas County after Christmas
EASTON, Wash. — Kittitas County investigators recovered a pickup truck and snowmobile that were stolen from the Winter Wonderland of Leavenworth on Christmas Eve.
According to a social media alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of suspects pictured above was spotted riding the snowmobile around Easton on Christmas Day, according to witnesses in the area.
The security camera footage that captured stills of the suspects was provided by the Parkside Grill at 2560 W Sparks Rd in Easton. It’s unclear whether the man pictured stole the snowmobile and pickup truck alone, or if the woman who accompanied him is also a suspect.
However, Kittitas County deputies are on the lookout for this duo and wish to bring them in for questioning.
If you know anything about these people, you’re urged to contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and ask for Deputy Matt Dellinger.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.
