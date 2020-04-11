‘Social distancing’ Easter egg hunt for kids benefits Selah businesses

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — While many community Easter egg hunts are cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 stay at home order, the Selah Downtown Association is keeping the outdoor hunt alive — all while social distancing.

“Our hope is that this activity brings more awareness to some of our businesses that are maybe not as well known,” SDA Presdient Katrina Henkle said.

The association has hidden paper Easter eggs in the windows of 37 local businesses for children to find; they find the eggs, fill out the form and when it’s complete, they turn it in to the drive-thru window of Nana Kate’s, 432 E Goodlander Rd. in Selah.

No one goes inside or touches anything; rather, Henkle said it’s just like taking a walk — one she took her own children on.

“I wanted to walk the walk,” Henkle said. “I wanted to do the exact activity I’m encouraging parents to do with their children.”

Henkle said she and her two kids didn’t run into anyone while they were out looking for eggs.

“If the kids are getting stir crazy, this is a great activity for them to go out and engage in and just be safe,” Henkle said.

When the hunt ends Monday, the association will put all the kids’ names in a bucket and draw the 37 who will get a basket from a participating business.

“I think it’s just really cool that my mom was able to do this,” Henkle’s son Payton said. “We’re doing something fun to get our minds off of COVID-19.”

Further details on the event can be found on the Selah Downtown Association website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments