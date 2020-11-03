Social-distancing Santa will come to Tri-Cities this holiday season

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Christmas is NOT canceled and Santa Claus IS coming to town! But he will be social distancing this year.

Columbia Center Mall is partnering with Cherry Hill Programs to bring Santa to the Tri-Cities to visit with children this holiday season, but there will some strict rules for Santa and his friends.

Here are 5 key changes to know about:

Face coverings are required for all Guests ages 2 & up

You will experience physical distancing practices at the set, including maintaining social distance in queues and physical barriers where space doesn’t allow for 6 feet of separation.

Advanced Reservations are strongly encouraged to promote social distancing and contactless payments.

An increased focus on disinfection and sanitation, including the addition of hand sanitizer in high traffic areas.

Santa Claus will be required to complete a health screening.

That means that this year kiddos will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap, but they can still take pictures and chat with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

“We understand that these times are challenging, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate as responsibly as we can. Together, we can find new ways to have fun while being diligent to maintain proper physical distancing,” the company said.

To make a reservation to see Santa, click here. The magic begins on November 27.

