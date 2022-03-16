Social Media Parent Awareness Night hosted by Prosser schools

by Dylan Carter

PROSSER, Wash. — Children will always be children, but the world around them is changing. The prominence of social media rises with each passing year, so it’s important for parents to be cognizant of how the online platforms could impact their children.

That’s why Prosser Heights Elementary is hosting ‘Social Media Parent Awareness Night’ on Wednesday, March 16. At 6:00 p.m., parents will hear from guest speaker Michael Durbin, a detective with the Yakima Police Department, at the PHS Auditorium.

The presentation, which is open to parents of children at schools in Prosser or in the community, will be followed by a Q&A so that listeners can voice their concerns and learn more about the topic.

On Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m., the same presentation will be held in Spanish.

