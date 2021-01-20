Social media rumor led hundreds to line up outside Yakima hospital for vaccination

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials are reminding Yakima County residents they absolutely must have an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after misinformation spread over social media caused hundreds of people to line up outside of the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital emergency room over the weekend to get vaccinated.

“One of the rumors was that if you went to the emergency department here at Memorial, they would vaccinate there and that’s not true,” said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Chief Medial Officer at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. “We don’t vaccinate anybody in our emergency department for anything.”

Rather than turn everyone away, hospital officials made the decision to vaccinate people who qualified under Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan and called in extra employees to help.

“We had kind of received a heads up that Governor Inslee was going to move us on Monday into [Phase 1B] and so we made the kind of in-the-moment decision that we would go ahead and just distribute the vaccine to those people who qualified,” Brueggemann said.

The hospital’s vaccination team had already planned to administer the second dose of the vaccine to about 100 people; including those preplanned appointments, hospital staff ended up vaccinating more than 700 people in half-day sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Brueggemann, hospital staff administered about one dose every 35 seconds during that time as they tried to accommodate the unanticipated influx of people seeking vaccination.

“It was really hard; it put us kind of in a bad position,” Brueggemann said. “Our goal and everyone’s goal is to vaccinate everybody, but we also don’t want social media to kind of dictate peoples’ activities and we certainly don’t want people just showing up.”

Brueggemann said that kind of unexpected, mass vaccination was a one-time occurrence and will not be happening again: all vaccinations moving forward will be by appointment only. He said roughly 50,000 people in Yakima County are eligible to receive the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s plan.

Despite the challenges over the weekend, Brueggemann said this incident highlights that people in Yakima County really want the vaccine and shows that if given enough doses, local health officials can get them administered.

“That’s great because we want to get it into people but there’s also a lot of kind of fear and frustration about how soon it’s going to be available and that’s a real concern,” Brueggemann said.

Information about vaccine eligibility can be found on the state Department of Health website here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.