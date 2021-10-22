Social media threats against Sunnyside School District being investigated by police

by Neil Fischer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside School District and Sunnyside Police Department are investigating threats made on social media against schools in the district, according to the school district.

The Sunnyside School District posted an alert on their website Friday morning regarding threats made against “our secondary schools.”

BREAKING: The Sunnyside School District and Sunnyside Police Department are investigating threats made on social media against schools in the district similar to ones that were made against the Grandview School District. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/pYl9TrvyFh — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) October 22, 2021

In the alert, the school district says the threats are similar to the recent threats on social media against the Grandview School District.

RELATED: Grandview School District closes after threat of violence at schools

The Sunnyside School District says the police department has advised them to continue classes on Friday.

“At this time we have additional police and security presences at our middle schools and high school, as well as across the district,” the alert on the school district’s website read.

The Grandview School District closed all of their schools on Thursday after violent threats were made on Snapchat. However, the school district resumed classes on Friday.

RELATED: ‘I will kill all of you:’ Grandview SD to reopen after violent Snapchat threat

The Sunnyside School District says they will provide an update when one becomes available.

The Sunnyside Police Department is continuing to investigate.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.