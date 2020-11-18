Socially-distanced Santa visits offered at Valley Mall

UNION GAP, Wash. — The coronavirus may have canceled most of your 2020 events and traditions but it won’t take the magic away from Christmas. In the spirit of the holidays, Valley Mall is offering two socially-distanced options for meeting Santa.

Starting Nov. 27 until Dec. 24 customers can choose between a contactless in-person visit with Old St. Nick or a virtual one. All visits are by appointment only, so it’s important for families to reserve their time on Valley Mall’s website to save a spot.

“We feel people could really use some holiday cheer this year, so we’ve made things extra festive here at Valley Mall,” said Valley Mall marketing manager Jacob Butler.

Kids will still be able to interact with Santa in either option, and he’ll still be in the picture even though you’re socially distanced. If you choose the virtual option you’ll receive a video copy of the call to share with friends and family.

How to Schedule Your Visit

Go online to schedule either a contactless in-person or virtual visit

Photos and visits will be offered from Nov 27 through Dec 24.

Choose the time that works best for your family.

You will receive an email confirmation as well as a reminder the day before your appointment.

Arrive a little early on your appointment day and wear your masks!

