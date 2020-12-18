Solgen Power asks for community help for holiday donation drive

Solgen Power’s motto is “to build a brighter future” and one of the ways they’re doing so is with a holiday drive.

Daryl Kelly, the president of Solgen Power, said it’s especially important to give back this year.

“It’s been a challenging year for businesses as well as our business but we also know there’s a lot of individuals and families who are suffering greatly from the effects of COVID-19,” Kelly said. “It’s really important to us to be able to help those who are in need.”

In the solar power installation company’s lobby in Richland is a giant box, ready to be filled with items like diapers, wipes, books, toys and more.

All of the gifts will go to Mo’s Place, an organization in the Tri-Cities that provides support and resources to foster children and their families.

Chris Lee, the CEO of Solgen Power, said they wanted to find an organization that aligned with one of their six core values.

“‘G’ actually stands for generosity and so one of the things that we’ve always done as a business is look for opportunities to be generous and give back to our communities,” Lee said.

He added that “now more than ever, there’s a huge need.”

“We’re encouraging everyone to come and participate in this time of need if you’ve found yourself blessed throughout the last 8, 9 months do something for those that don’t have as much,” Lee said.

Mo’s Place sent this statement to KAPP KVEW:

“We were honored that Solgen reached out to us as their next sponsorship project. It’s awesome to see some of our community companies see the value in not only our kiddos but the families that care for them. We look forward to a continued partnership with them, under many of our programs and are very grateful for their support.”

Solgen Power is accepting donations at their office located at 1992 Saint St. Richland, WA 99354 until Dec. 20th.

You can also donate directly to their GoFundMe.

