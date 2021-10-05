Some clouds and mild today with a big cool down on the way for tomorrow -Briana

Gusty winds and a few showers today, with heavier rain expected to the west of the Cascades in Washington and Oregon.
by Briana Bermensolo

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s to start Tuesday morning. One more day of highs in the 70s before a big cool down mid-week. Rain will mostly stay confined to the west side. Gusty winds and a few showers today, with heavier rain expected to the west of the Cascades in Washington and Oregon. Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla can expect cold mornings to finish the week and highs dipping down to the low 60s Wednesday-Friday.

