Some Yakima Valley libraries to reopen soon

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – After being closed due to COVID-19, some Yakima Valley libraries will be opening their doors again in the coming weeks.

Yakima Valley Libraries submitted documents to reopen after Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start plan.

However, the locations won’t be opening up all at once.

“After careful consideration, it has been determined that the best approach to re-opening our buildings is to do so in phases, beginning with a limited number of libraries,” said executive director, Kim Hixson.

On Monday, November 16 the the West Valley and Sunnyside community libraries will re-open with modified hours and COVID-19 related restrictions.

West Valley’s new hours will be Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunnyside and Wapato library hours have not been finalized but will be posted here by next Thursday.

Similarly, the Wapato Community Library is scheduled to reopen Monday, November 30.

According to Hixson, a staggered reopening will enable administrators and managers to evaluate procedures on a small-scale basis, before expanding in-person services to additional community libraries.

Library visitors over the age of 5 will have to wear a face covering and visitors can only stay for 30 minutes a day.

The library’s Contact-Free Holds Pick Up service will continue to be offered at all 17 Yakima Valley Libraries.

