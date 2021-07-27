Someone shot up a house in Pasco. Do you recognize this car?

Police say they know it was a drive-by shooting, and they hope others can help fill in the details

by Matt Van Slyke

Pasco Police Dept.

PASCO, Wash. — Investigators are searching for a drive-by shooter they say fired into a Pasco house with people inside on Friday. Fortunately for those inside, no one was hurt.

Police came forward on Tuesday on social media with surveillance images of a small black car believed to have been used in the drive-by, plus a photo of the aftermath of the shooting:

Pasco Police Dept.

Pasco Police Dept.

Pasco Police Dept.





Officers say they investigated a report of “approximately eight shots fired on the 1700-block of W Hopkins,” around 6 p.m. last Friday. “Officers recovered six casings from the roadway.”

According to police investigating this shooting, bullets fired from a passing car hit two empty parked vehicles and one house. Again, people were inside the house at the time but were not injured.

The small black car “was seen leaving quickly,” the police’s Facebook post said. “The investigation has not identified a motive, but gang activity has not been ruled out.”

If you know something about this case, or recognize the car from the surveillance images, call Pasco PD dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Detective Jed Abastillas at abastillasj@pasco-wa.gov; mention case # 21-21605 Drive-By Shooting.

This was one of two shooting cases from Friday where detectives are still looking for the shooter. A couple of hours after this drive-by shooting, there was a “road rage shooting” during which a driver reportedly shot into another driver’s car several minutes after accusing that driver of almost hitting him. The gunman is on the run.

RELATED: Pasco police search for ‘road rage’ driver who shot a car

NEW: Man steals bus, then steals front-end loader and crashes into WA house

Sheriff claims Washington’s new police reform laws prevented deputies from chasing down the man while he was driving…

OTHER RECENT SHOOTINGS

MOST POPULAR: Messy campsite draws bear; woman fined $5.8K

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.