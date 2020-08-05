Sorry, ghosts and goblins! There will no be Scarywood this year

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

ATHOL, Idaho — Sorry, ghosts and goblins, there will be no Scarywood this year.

Silverwood Theme Park on Wednesday announced the decision to cancel their upcoming spooky season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the protection of our Guests, Cast Members, and Haunters, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Scarwyood for the 2020 season. Due to the unique features of this event, we cannot operate Scarywood while maintaining the recommended guidelines by the CDC and our local health district,” operators said in a statement.

Scarywood is an annual event that brings haunted mazes and rides to the N. Idaho theme park. The theme park is currently open and will focus on regular operations into the fall for daytime guests. Weather permitting, the park will be open and operate on weekends from September 12 through October 25.

Silverwood has put enhanced health and safety procedures in place in order to comply with local health mandates. Find more information about those steps here.

Comments

comments