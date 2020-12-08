Sounders advance to MLS Cup after last-minute comeback over Minnesota

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Mike Fiechtner / Sounders FC Communications

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United Monday night to take home the Western Conference title and guarantee their fourth MLS Cup appearance.

Seattle came from behind after being down 2-0 even into the final fifteen minutes. Seattle midfielder Gustav Svensson sealed the Sounders’ victory after scoring a header off of a corner kick in stoppage time to take a 3-2 lead.

WHAT A GOAL! WHAT A MOMENT! THE GUSTAV GAME-WINNER! pic.twitter.com/cKBCm2McV8 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 8, 2020

RELATED: Leerdam leads Sounders to 3-1 MLS Cup victory over Toronto FC

This will be the Sounders’ fourth MLS Cup in the last five years. They won in 2016 and 2019. This is also the first time Seattle has faced a team other than Toronto in the league’s championship match.

Seattle will take on the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup on Saturday. Kickoff is 5 p.m.