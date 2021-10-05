Life-saving beeps: Learn the sounds of fire safety

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash.– The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents of the sounds of fire safety in honor of this week’s Fire Prevention Week running October 3rd through the 9th.

In a recent press release, fire officials sent a checklist of sounds to remember (listed below) to keep families and everyone around them safe. Experts said families should review the sounds by testing their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms once a month. Each series of beeps is significant, and understanding the beeps and responding appropriately could be the difference between life or death.

State Fire Marshal’s Office: “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”

Continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

Four short beeps indicate the presence of carbon monoxide. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds from either alarm means the battery should be replaced.

All alarms have a limited lifespan and should be replaced after ten years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life, and the unit should be replaced.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, it’s very critical where your alarms are placed and installed. The NFPA said to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms “are installed inside each bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.”

For more information on ways to keep you and your family safe, you can visit www.fpw.org. You can also call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.

