Sources say Trump will nominate RBG replacement soon

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

WASHINGTON — With Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, her seat on the court is now vacant.

According to multiple ABC News sources close to President Trump, he expects to put forth a nominee to fill that spot in the coming days and already has a short list.

Two of those sources also point to Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a leading contender.

Sources also add that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already reached out to members of the Republican caucus.

The question of whether or not a Trump nominee will be approved in 2020, however, is up in the air.

In 2016 President Barack Obama’s replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed suddenly that February, failed to be approved by Congress.

Congress’s reasoning was that it was too close to the election.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

