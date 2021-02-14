South Central region now in Phase 2 of WA reopening plan
After announcing on Thursday that the South Central region was not allowed to move to Phase 2 of the Roadmap to Recovery plan like the rest of the state, the Washington State Department of Health said Sunday that decision is being reversed.
Turns out the region — made up of Benton and Franklin counties, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Walla Walla County and Columbia County — had met the metrics to move forward; it only didn’t appear that way due to a data input error.
Based on corrected data, the region qualifies for Phase 2.
In a letter from the DOH dated February 14, 2021, local counties were told about an update to the South Central Region phase after “a hospital in the region appeared to be incorrectly reporting its hospital admission data.”
“The hospitalization metric that we did not meet caught us by surprise,” said Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney during a Facebook Live video. “We immediately thought that there had to have been something wrong with the numbers.”
After tracking down the hospitalization metric information, which had been reported from hospitals directly to the Department of Health, “I can share with you today that we have confirmed that, for that metric, Yakima County had a decrease of 30 percent. Kittitas County saw a decrease of 25 percent. Walla Walla County saw a decrease of 36 percent. Benton County saw a decrease of 10 percent. Franklin County saw a decrease of 22 percent,” McKinney said, refuting the state’s assessment that the region had seen a +9 percent increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.
By moving into Phase 2, certain restrictions on business and entertainment are being loosened. Once in phase 2, entertainment venues are allowed to open once again in a reduced capacity. Restaurants and indoor businesses can operate at 25% capacity. Gyms will re-open in a limited capacity.
Statewide, Washington has shown much improvement. The state is registering a 7% positivity rate overall, a -16% trend in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and a -40% trend in new COVID-19 cases.
Overall, Phase 2 allows Washingtonians to get back to some semblance of normalcy amid the looming restrictions of this pandemic.
“I would like to thank everyone in Kittitas County, our partners in the South-Central Region, and other agencies and personnel who worked to advocate for our county,” stated Kittitas County Public Health Department Director Tristen Lamb. “I believe everyone in our county continues to work at the highest level for our residents and it shows.”
Walla Walla County sent out a similar statement.
“I would like to thank everyone in Walla Walla County including our Department of Community Health, our partners in the South Central Region, other agencies and personnel who worked tirelessly to make it possible for us to move to Phase 2,” said Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins.
For more information about vaccinations in the South Central Region of Washington, visit our COVID-19 Vaccine Hub or the state’s coronavirus page.
