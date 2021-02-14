After announcing on Thursday that the South Central region was not allowed to move to Phase 2 of the Roadmap to Recovery plan like the rest of the state, the Washington State Department of Health said Sunday that decision is being reversed.

THURSDAY: South Central Washington held back as the state moves into Phase 2 of re-opening

FRIDAY: Tri-Cities mayors ‘disappointed’ in Gov. Inslee’s phase decision

FRIDAY: Newhouse blasts Inslee over re-opening decision

Turns out the region — made up of Benton and Franklin counties, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Walla Walla County and Columbia County — had met the metrics to move forward; it only didn’t appear that way due to a data input error.

Based on corrected data, the region qualifies for Phase 2.

In a letter from the DOH dated February 14, 2021, local counties were told about an update to the South Central Region phase after “a hospital in the region appeared to be incorrectly reporting its hospital admission data.”

“The hospitalization metric that we did not meet caught us by surprise,” said Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney during a Facebook Live video. “We immediately thought that there had to have been something wrong with the numbers.”

After tracking down the hospitalization metric information, which had been reported from hospitals directly to the Department of Health, “I can share with you today that we have confirmed that, for that metric, Yakima County had a decrease of 30 percent. Kittitas County saw a decrease of 25 percent. Walla Walla County saw a decrease of 36 percent. Benton County saw a decrease of 10 percent. Franklin County saw a decrease of 22 percent,” McKinney said, refuting the state’s assessment that the region had seen a +9 percent increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.