Southeast Washington: 28,000 acres burned near Asotin, another wildfire ignites near Walla Walla

Dry Gulch Fire and Lick Creek Fire converge on July 8, 2021.

ASOTIN, Wash. — Emergency first responders and fire crews from throughout Southeast Washington are combatting a string of wildfires that were caused by passing thunderstorms on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — Forest Service, authorities from the Pomeroy Ranger District are hard at work trying to contain wildfires across the Umatilla National Forest. As a result, authorities have closed Forest Service Road (FSR) 41, FSR 43 and, FSR 44 along with all trails within the closure.

By this point, the Lick Creek Fire has burned over 2,600 acres of National Forest land. Now, that fire has converged with the Dry Gulch Fire, which began on Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) land nearby.

Last night, the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team (SE-WA IMT) took control of this operation to establish containment lines so that firefighters from throughout the region can assist and eventually control the fires. SE-WA IMT expects that a total of 27,929 acres have been impacted by the Dry Gulch, Lick Creek, and Silcott Fires as of 1:30 p.m. on July 8.

The Northwest Team 7 Type 2 Incident Management Team will take over control duties tomorrow. Authorities are establishing an incident command post at the Asotin County Fairgrounds.

Starting yesterday, crews were challenged by the Green Ridge Fire, which is estimated to have impacted approximately 25 acres of land located 30 miles east of Walla Walla. The local Blue

Mountain Type 3 Incident Management Team is being briefed to take over control of this fire.

Authorities say to expect smoke in these regions throughout the next few days with hot and dry weather conditions extending. With that being the case, fire danger is being considered High across the region.

