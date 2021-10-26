Southeast Washington airports net $2.5 million in federal grants

Major grants from the American Rescue Plan are being split between airports in Yakima and Walla Walla.

by Dylan Carter

WASHINGTON D.C. — Two prominent airports in Southeast Washington will split nearly $2.6 million in federal grants through the American Rescue Plan. This funding comes in part due to the efforts of WA Senator Patty Murray.

According to Senator Murray’s office, the Yakima Air Terminal and Walla Walla Regional Airport will receive $1.3 million and $1.2 million respectively—netting the highest totals of 18 Washington airports to supplement pandemic costs.

Once it’s all said and done, $8 billion are being distributed to airports across the country to keep U.S airport workers employed while the industry recovers from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These grants, which Sen. Murray fought to be part of the American Rescue Plan, will be distributed by way of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“As airports of all sizes in our state continue working to recover from the devastating effects of this past year’s public health crisis, it is critical they get the help they need to safely keep workers on payroll, passengers on planes, and goods moving through the skies,” Sen. Murray said.

These two airports are essential to the travel and commerce of Southeast Washington residents. Not only do they create and maintain jobs for residents of these communities, but they make it easier for them to visit other parts of the Northwest United States.

This isn’t the end of the road for Senator Murray, who fought to include transit agencies in the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act. She also promoted a $25 billion investment in airports as part of bipartisan efforts to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

“I’m going to keep fighting for continued investments in our nation’s air transportation infrastructure to ensure that everyone who relies on our airports can get themselves and their products where they need to go,” Sen. Murray said.

Besides the two airports in Southeast Washington, none of the state’s airports receive more than $59,000 in federal funding.

