Southeast Washington does its part to help Ukraine during wartime

Shakh Aivazov - stringer, AP A demonstrator holds a Ukrainian national flag in front of the Georgian Parliament during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — When atrocity strikes, people look for any way they can help fight that negative force—even if it’s from across the globe. World powers are placing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but that’s not enough for community members of Southeast Washington.

Whether it be through protests, donations, fundraisers, or initiatives on the frontline, people from across Southeast Washington are pitching in to support Ukrainians through these trying times.

Below, you’ll find the most recent coverage of people from Southeast Washington trying their hardest to make an impact as Ukrainians seek refuge from the Russian invasion. This list will be updated with new stories from KAPP-KVEW’s news staff as reports roll in.

March 11, 2022: Tri-Cities women’s clinic provides hygiene kits to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

As Ukrainian women flee their country during the Russian invasion, a non-profit operated by the owners of a Tri-Cities women’s clinic will ship 2,600 feminine hygiene kits to refugees in Poland.

March 8, 2022: ‘They need our help:’ Benton County Sheriff’s Office starts initiative to aid Ukraine police

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is working with other agencies to raise donations in support of police in Ukraine who are currently fighting against Russian troops.

March 8, 2022: ‘We should all care’: Ukraine gets local support from Heritage University

Despite the rain and cold weather, Heritage University students, staff and faculty gathered to stand with and pray for Ukraine.

March 7, 2022: Richland nonprofit building, sending medical supplies to Ukraine

“We’re a tiny company that’s doing huge, huge wonderful things around the world,” said Jeanne Dillner, the CEO of SIGN Fracture Care International Manufactures. When conflicts in Ukraine broke out, she said they reached out to doctors to see if they needed help.

March 2, 2022: Local church plans to send people to help refugees on Ukrainian border

Hungry Generation Church in Pasco is planning to take several people to the border of Ukraine to help refugees escape their country.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.