SpaceX helps out town of Malden with satellite-powered internet

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

MALDEN, Wash. — Satellites in space are helping people in Malden get back online after a devastating wildfire leveled the town in early September.

A new project by SpaceX founder Elon Musk aims to connect all corners of the globe with high-speed internet. People in Malden are among the first to test out the new technology.

Before the fire, you were lucky to get good cell service in the small town.

Now, you can stream movies and everything else online. SpaceX is providing the service for free—billionaire Elon Musk says his top priority is helping emergency responders who don’t have internet access.

A tiny, white receiver could soon connect remote parts of the world to the World Wide Web.

Right now, it’s helping first responders and the town of Malden get back online.

Washington Emergency Management tweeted that they were happy to have the support of SpaceX’s Starlink internet as first responders help residents rebuild.

Elon Musk replied back, “Glad SpaceX could help!”