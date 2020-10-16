Spare Time Lanes & Arcade in Kennewick will open next week

Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Under Phase 2, bowling alleys can now open in Benton County. On Thursday, Spare Time Lanes & Arcade in Kennewick announced they will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

“We closed the doors to our family-owned business and sent our staff of more than 30 employees home for what was initially expected to last only a few weeks,” said the owner in a press release. “Here we are now, having made it through seven grueling months of shutdown. We are ready for you.”

Employees at Spare Time Lanes & Arcade have thoroughly deep-cleaned the business with hospital grade products, installed plexiglass safety guards at the registers, created new and improved table and bar service to provide safer dining and implemented shoe and ball cleaning procedures to ensure safe and germ-free equipment.

Spare Time Lanes & Arcade is located at 711 W Vineyard Dr.