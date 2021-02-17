Spare Time Lanes to reopen in early March

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Spare Time Lanes said in an announcement that they’re “super excited” to be reopening under Phase 2 guidelines on March 2.

The bowling alley is allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity after the South Central region moved into Phase 2 earlier this week.

On Monday, the business posted on Facebook that they need time to prepare before reopening.

Spare Time Lanes says two people will be allowed in a lane at a time, and masks are always required.

The bar and restaurant will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. during normal business hours.

In the Facebook post, the business says the bar capacity is limited to 25 people.

The arcade at Spare Time Lanes is scheduled to open March 5, and is limited to 75 people. It will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday’s, and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday’s.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.