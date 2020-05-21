Special Olympics sporting equipment stolen from Kennewick storage unit

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police say someone broke into a storage unit and stole thousands of dollars worth of sporting equipment that belongs to the Special Olympics.

Officers were called to are report of a burglary at a storage unit at 5203 W Canal Drive on Wednesday and were told told that the culprit removed a lock from the unit and stole the equipment. The burglary is alleged to have happened on the evening of May 18.

The equipment belongs to the Special Olympics and is used for both summer and winter events. The equipment includes several bicycles, Sun brand adult tricycles, snowboards and bags of ski and snowboarding equipment.

The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this investigation. Anyone in the area who has security cameras that point toward the street is asked to check them for suspicious vehicles during the evening hours of May 18.

“Someone knows who is responsible for this crime. If you have any information, please call us at 628-0333 so we can get the equipment returned to the Special Olympics and the athletes can continue training and competing,” police said.

