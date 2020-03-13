Spectrum offers free internet to students during coronavirus response

Specrum is offering free internet to students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting March 16, the company said it will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription.

Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

“In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers,” the company said. “Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need.”

To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395.

