Speech-Language Pathologists at Trios Health use play to help children develop language skills

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For parents of children receiving a diagnosis for a developmental disorder, it can seem scary and stressful, but the Speech-Language Pathologist at Trios Health, Hope Zimmerman, who works with all ages, said there are several resources for parents.

Nearly 1 in 12 children ages 3 to 17 have a developmental disorder related to voice, speech, language or swallowing, according to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders.

When someone first comes in, a speech-language pathologist evaluates what the person will need depending on age, developmental stages, where they are in their language, and for children how they play, said Zimmerman.

For younger children, Zimmerman said she uses play as a tool to develop language and speech skills. “Because at two years old, we are not going to be able to sit at a table and look over flashcards. We use a lot of play-based therapy; kinesthetically, it helps kids engage more in what they are doing and what they are learning. It also engages more parts of the brain. A lot of research has shown play helps facilitate language when they are paired together.”

Zimmerman said one of her former patients at Trios Health, two-year-old Layven, diagnosed with a developmental disorder in speech and language, benefited greatly from play at speech therapy.

“Layven came in with his mom, and in our first session, he wasn’t talking or using any functional communication. He was just grabbing a toy and running around, not really engaging a whole lot with other people and playing,” said Zimmerman.

Miriam Verduzco, Layven’s mom, said he’s now communicating. “The first day at Trios Health, I fell in love with Hope. I am now confident with his therapy. I felt like it became pretty organic, and now he can say ‘Cat’ and many other words, so the concepts become more complicated,” said Verduzco.

Zimmerman said that reading is also a way that parents can continue to increase their children’s learning and speech-related skills.

“Even if parents don’t read all the words on the page. Just sitting there, looking at the book and pictures helps language development through modeling and describing what’s on the page and what the child is seeing,” said Zimmerman.

To help families continue learning, the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia provides a free children’s book to any family who goes through the therapy programs for speech and language at Trios Health to take home. “We do a ton of reading at home,” said Verduzco.

Zimmerman said there are signs and stages that parents can watch for to know where their child is with their learning progress and development.

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association: Hearing and Communication Development Checklist

Birth to 3 Months

Reacts to loud sounds

Calms down or smiles when spoken to

Recognizes your voice and calms down if crying

When feeding, starts or stops sucking in response to sound

Coos and makes pleasure sounds

Has a special way of crying for different needs

Smiles when he or she sees you

4 to 6 Months

Follows sounds with his or her eyes

Responds to changes in the tone of your voice

Notices toys that make sounds

Pays attention to music

Babbles in a speech-like way and uses many different sounds, including sounds that begin with p, b, and m

Laughs

Babbles when excited or unhappy

Makes gurgling sounds when alone or playing with you

7 Months to 1 Year

Enjoys playing peek-a-boo and pat-a-cake

Turns and looks in the direction of sounds

Listens when spoken to

Understands words for common items such as “cup,” “shoe,” or “juice”

Responds to requests (“Come here”)

Babbles using long and short groups of sounds (“tata, upup, bibibi”)

Babbles to get and keep attention

Communicates using gestures such as waving or holding up arms

Imitates different speech sounds

Has one or two words (“Hi,” “dog,” “Dada,” or “Mama”) by first birthday

1 to 2 Years

Knows a few parts of the body and can point to them when asked

Follows simple commands (“Roll the ball”) and understands simple questions (“Where’s your shoe?”)

Enjoys simple stories, songs, and rhymes

Points to pictures, when named, in books

Acquires new words on a regular basis

Uses some one- or two-word questions (“Where kitty?” or “Go bye-bye?”)

Puts two words together (“More cookie”)

Uses many different consonant sounds at the beginning of words

2 to 3 Years

Has a word for almost everything

Uses two- or three-word phrases to talk about and ask for things

Uses k, g, f, t, d, and n sounds

Speaks in a way that is understood by family members and friends

Names objects to ask for them or to direct attention to them

3 to 4 Years

Hears you when you call from another room

Hears the television or radio at the same sound level as other

family members

Answers simple “Who?” “What?” “Where?” and “Why?” questions

Talks about activities at daycare, preschool, or friends’ homes

Uses sentences with four or more words

Speaks easily without having to repeat syllables or words

4 to 5 Years

Pays attention to a short story and answers simple questions about it

Hears and understands most of what is said at home and in school

Uses sentences that give many details

Tells stories that stay on topic

Communicates easily with other children and adults

Says most sounds correctly except for a few (l, s, r, v, z, ch, sh, and th)

Uses rhyming words

Names some letters and numbers

Uses adult grammar

Zimmerman and Verduzco said that if you notice your child having any trouble with language or learning skills, “don’t stress out or internalize it”; make sure you seek help as early as possible.

“I always want to tell parents there are things we can do better, but it’s not something you did wrong. If you notice something, ask about it; if you are concerned, ask. Advocate for your child. You are the most important player in their development, and whatever we work on from here, nothing will be harmful; it is just going to help in the future,” said Zimmerman.

Links for more resources and information:

