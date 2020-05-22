Spokane County approved to advance to phase 2 of reopening plan

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has been approved to advance to phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

The Inland COVID response team made the announcement at a press conference on Friday.

Governor Jay Inslee announced earlier this week that larger counties could move to phase 2 if they met certain requirements; counties with fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span are eligible.

Spokane County met those requirements and leaders submitted the required materials to the state on Wednesday. Local leaders for weeks had been urging the governor to consider a regional approach to reopening, as some counties have not been affected as harshly by COVID-19 as others.

Under phase 2, the following can now resume:

Outdoor recreation involving 5 or fewer people outside your household (camping, beaches, etc.)

Gathering with no more than 5 people outside your household per week

Limited non-essential travel for phase 1 and 2 permissible activities

Manufacturing

Additional construction phases

In-home/domestic services (nannies, housecleaning, etc.)

Retail (in-store purchases allowed with restrictions)

Real estate

Professional services/office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

Hair and nail salons/barbers

Pet grooming

Restaurants/taverns with less than 50 percent capacity table size, no larger than 5 (no bar-area seating)

