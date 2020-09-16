Spokane County Fairgrounds being converted into drive-in movie theater

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Fairgrounds is being converted into a drive-in movie theater.

The fun kicks off this Friday with “Sonic the Hedgehog” and will continue through the fall. Movies will change regularly and the new drive-in will also include concerts, auto-disco raves and sports viewing parties.

“2020 has been a tough year for a lot of people,” said Allen Branch, one of the drive-in organizers. “Going on a date, or being able to take the family out for dinner and a movie has become a rare event. Hopefully, this can bring a little pandemic-safe, holiday fun through the fall.”