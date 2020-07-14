Spokane County woman says she’s grocery shopping in Idaho to avoid mask mandate

My practices began to shift after seeing recommendations come out only to be contradicted by the same source the next week and after seeing the government slowly attempt to scare people into submission. Everyone believes that the mandates are based on “science” but how many times have we seen the “science” change at convenience. At first the CDC said wear a mask then they said you shouldn’t wear a mask if you’re healthy. They have also said wearing a mask could create a false sense of security. At the same time, I was seeing friends with severe asthma or anxiety be shamed for not wearing masks. I’ve seen the deaf and hard of hearing community face even more barriers than they already do. I’ve seen retailers ask customers to provide private medical information to verify why they are exempt from wearing a mask. The recommendations and “science” seem too arbitrary for me to be willing to give up my rights.

We should think critically whenever our rights are at stake and I’m concerned that our governor and the secretary of health are operating out of their authority. Even though I have concerns about the efficacy of facial coverings to protect myself or others from COVID-19, I wear a mask at work and if I’m feeling under the weather. I do this out of an abundance of caution and out of respect, but I’m not convinced it’s necessary when I’m healthy and I want to fight back a little as I’m concerned the mandate is a governmental overreach. The governor should not be assuming powers the constitution assigns to the legislature or judiciary branch of the government. We have checks and balances in our governmental system for a reason. Inslee’s mandate is way out of balance and is not constitutional. I have a hard time believing that a bill for a mask mandate would even pass committee if not enforceable or constitutional. We know several law enforcement agencies have said they won’t enforce mask wearing mandates and there have been lawsuits filed questioning the constitutional authority of the mandate and asking for an injunction.

When I hop the border into Idaho I almost feel like I’m living in a different world. Just a few miles from where I live people are able to exercise their freedom and not live in fear. I’ve tried to go shopping in Washington without wearing a mask and just got tired of putting up the fight or having to explain myself every time. It’s really none of people’s business when I don’t wear a mask and I wanted to go somewhere I could shop in peace. I decided to drive the 8 extra minutes to Idaho for groceries and made a post about it on my private social media profile as my way of taking a stand and possibly causing friends to think twice before they blindly follow along with the mask mandate.