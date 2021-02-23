Spokane’s Lilac Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — The iconic and long-running Spokane Lilac Festival has been canceled a second year in a row.

This will be the third time in the festival’s 83 years that it has had to be canceled.

Organizers say they are working with city officials to hold a holiday parade on November 20, 2021, where they can kick off the season with a celebration. They are still working out the details and will have more information in the future.

Spokane Lilac Festival organizers issued the following statement on the festival’s Facebook page:

Due to the ongoing obstacles the pandemic has brought us, we are saddened that our traditional Festival in the Spring of 2021 will not be possible. . However, we know how important our great Spokane traditions are to both our members and our community. Traditions such as Bloomsday, Hoopfest, Pig Out in the Park and the Spokane Lilac Festival is what makes Spokane such an amazing place to live and visit! . We are currently working with city officials and downtown organizations to hopefully plan a ‘Holiday Parade’ to kick off the season and welcome back the community to downtown Spokane and celebrate our beautiful city and businesses on Saturday, November 20, 2021! . Specific details will be coming soon! Please visit our website and social media accounts for more information as it develops. . We are extremely excited and committed to continuing our Festival’s traditions, even if in a temporarily revised form. It is our hope that the Holiday Parade will be another opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate both our city, the holiday season and, most importantly, showing that we are a strong and proud community. . Thank you to all of those who have continued to support our Festival, including the Volunteers, Sponsors, our Lilac Directors and most importantly, our amazing Lilac City! -Spokane Lilac Festival

