Spokane man awaiting Pasco child rape trial arrested again in sex sting operation

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man has been slapped with multiple charges of trying to have sex with a 13-year-old he met online.

In reality, he was talking to an undercover cop. On top of that, he was already awaiting trial in a different child rape case.

According to court records, Conrad Cook was out on bail for a 2016 rape charge; police say he raped a family member in Pasco. His trial was scheduled for next month, but he now has an entirely new legal problem on his hands.

On September 9, the Washington State Patrol and Department of Homeland Security started a human trafficking operation. Court records show that is when they stumbled upon an ad offering sex, but not from a victim.

Police said it was 22-year-old Cook. Three days later, police responded to the ad, posing as a 13-year-old girl. After nearly two weeks of graphic text messages, phone calls and emails, police said Cook offered to have sex with the girl.

During those conversations, he even asked several times if the girl was a cop.

Documents state Cook agreed to meet up with the undercover officer, not knowing it was the police. They scheduled to meet at the Holiday Inn off Division and North River.

According to court records, Cook knocked on the hotel room door on September 22, only to find officers open it. They said Cook ran, but police were able to arrest him.

He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for several charges, including attempted rape of a child, commercial sex abuse and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The kind of communication with a child in this case is something police say parents need to be aware of.

“If they’re downloading a new app to their phone, do a bit of research. Find out what that is. Know what applications are on the phones,” said Sgt. Glenn Barlett, member of the Spokane Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Parents should also look for signs that your child might be talking to someone online who they may not know.

“Find out for those changes in behavior, are they distancing themselves from friends that they’ve had for a long time? If so, why? Try to be involved,” Barlett said.

Cook is being held on a $500,000 bond in Spokane. His case out of Pasco has been delayed multiple times.