Spokane man has attempted murder charges dropped, is arrested for murder three weeks later

SPOKANE, Wash – A Spokane man with a violent criminal history was arrested for murder in late May, just weeks after he had attempted murder charges dropped in another case.

Jordan Knippling was booked into the Spokane County Jail June 1st on second-degree murder charges. On May 1st, prosecutors dismissed charges stemming from a stabbing last May in which Knippling was accused of stabbing a man he says wasn’t paying his share of the rent.

MOST RECENT ARREST

According to court documents, deputies saw Knippling at I-90 and Sullivan on the night of May 31st. He was yelling, cursing and waving a large piece of a tree limb at another man. According to court documents, Knippling identified himself to deputies and said he was mad at the other man for leaving drug needles around the homeless camp.

The sergeant said Knippling was “extremely agitated.” No one was arrested and deputies left the camp at 11:22 pm.

10 minutes later, a man called 911 and said another man had been stabbed near I-90 and Sullivan. When deputies arrived, they found Clifford Breeden with six stab wounds to the back. This was not the man Knippling had been arguing with on the earlier call.

Court documents say Breeden was able to tell them that his attacker ran back toward the camp.

When deputies arrived at the camp, a woman told them she comes to the camp to bring food and blankets to the men who live there. She said a new person had just started coming there and that he had just been released from the Spokane County Jail.

Deputies brought in a canine to search the area and, while they were setting up a perimeter, they saw Knippling coming out of the trees. A deputy says Knippling had “visible blood staining on both hands that was not completely dry.”

Court documents say that on the way to the jail, Knippling told them “if you would have asked me I would have told you I saw the stabbing and it was two white guys.” He also said he cut his hand on a rock.

When searching the camp, detectives found a jail property bag with Knippling’s name on it and behind it, a single blade, a non-serrated knife.

Breeden died at the hospital. His autopsy revealed 13 stab wounds, including stab wounds that penetrated the lungs and the heart. Court documents say the autopsy determined that the stab wounds were “generally consistent with the single edge folding blade” found by detectives.

Court documents say detectives listened to a phone call Knippling made from jail. In one call, they said Knippling left a message that involved him giving information on a drug dealer “and suggesting that he used to conduct buys of drugs for the police.”

CRIMINAL HISTORY

Knippling has an extensive criminal history and his arrest last year led to Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich complaining publicly about a “revolving door” at the jail.

PAST COVERAGE:

Knippling had been arrested April 27th, 2019 for attacking nurses at Valley Hospital. Those charges were later dismissed. It was just over 10 days after that when Knippling was arrested for stabbing his housemate. He told 4 News Now in a jailhouse interview that he did it in self-defense.

“There is a lot of frustration within the law enforcement community,” Sheriff Knezovich said about those two arrests last year. “Because we arrest people, and this arrest was for two violent felonies, and the next day, they are on the street.”

Knippling was awaiting trial on the stabbing from last year and had been evaluated at Eastern State Hospital. In March, it was determined he was competent to stand trial and the case was moving forward. But, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the victim and witness recanted their stories and the case was dismissed in early May.

Knippling also served prison time for other charges, including assault and animal cruelty.

He’s currently in the Spokane County Jail with his bond set at $1,000,000.

