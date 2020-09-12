Spokane officer shot, suspect killed

Police Chief Craig Meidl said Airway Heights Police received an initial report of an attempted carjacking on Thursday. The suspect reportedly displayed a gun and AHPD officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle shortly after.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, led police on pursuit, but AHPD officers stopped due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

Spokane Police officers then located the suspect vehicle again Thursday night and initiated another pursuit. Officers again stopped due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

A member of the Police Anti-Crime team located the suspect vehicle for a third time on Friday morning. When they tried to stop it, the suspect drove away again.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle. Meidl said that at some point during the incident, the vehicle was found at the Rodeway Inn on E. Broadway.