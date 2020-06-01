Spokane Police deploy tear gas, rubber bullets during protest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets in downtown Sunday night at the end of the George Floyd protest.
It is not yet known what caused this escalation, but the tear gas was deployed near the Nike store at Main Ave and Wall St.
Looters first broke into the store and the SWAT team was seen going in behind them.
Police announced over a speaker that people in Riverfront Park were “instigating a riot.” Officers threatened to arrest those who chose to stay.
4 News Now is currently on-scene. Police have blocked off Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. People should avoid the area.