Spokane Police deploy tear gas, rubber bullets during protest

Courtesy: Kaitlin Knapp, KXLY

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets in downtown Sunday night at the end of the George Floyd protest.

Police have fired off tear gas downtown. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/FmcvYi4b2Z — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) June 1, 2020

It is not yet known what caused this escalation, but the tear gas was deployed near the Nike store at Main Ave and Wall St.

Looters first broke into the store and the SWAT team was seen going in behind them.

Police announced over a speaker that people in Riverfront Park were “instigating a riot.” Officers threatened to arrest those who chose to stay.

HAPPENING NOW: police just threw out multiple canisters of tear gas in front of Riverfront Park. Avoid Spokane Falls Blvd &Wall. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/vnRyG5VmeE — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) June 1, 2020

4 News Now is currently on-scene. Police have blocked off Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. People should avoid the area.

