Spokane Police: Driver slides off road into Spokane River, taken to hospital

A driver who slid off the road and into the Spokane River on Saturday is in the hospital, Spokane Police said.

According to police, a woman in her 20s was driving on Upriver Drive near Spokane Community College when her car slid off the road, crashed through a guardrail and slid into the river.

The woman was able to make it out and was taken to the hospital. Her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

A portion of the road near Freya is closed while Hazmat responds to the scene and a tow truck removes the car from the river.

