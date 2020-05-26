Spokane police: Man with COVID-19 arrested twice, 6 officers now self-quarantining

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Six Spokane Police officers are now in quarantine after repeatedly arresting a man who tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 20, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) says their officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle near Longfellow and Ash that had been idling for several hours. Officers found a man slumped over the steering wheel, unconscious.

Officers woke the man, who told them he had drank a fifth of whiskey, and after a short investigation he was arrested for driving under the influence and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Staff at the corrections center later told police that this man had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Five days later, an SPD officer spotted the same car driving downtown with no tail lights, and packed with six people. SPD says the officer eventually called for backup, and they arrested the same man again for DUI. During the arrest, the suspect told police he tested positive for COVID-19 and was supposed to be in quarantine.

SPD says that six of their officers came in contact with the suspect, and all of them are now in self-quarantine. None of the officers appear to be showing symptoms.

Comments

comments