Spokane Police respond to 5 DUI incidents in 7 hours, one person killed

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to three separate drunk driving crashes and arrested two other DUI suspects in a seven-hour span on Tuesday.

The first call came in at 5:30 p.m. and involved a 62-year-old woman driving drunk near 3rd Ave and Ash St. Police said the woman crashed into an electrical pole and had to be taken to the hospital for injuries she suffered in the crash.

The second call came in at 8 p.m. Police said a minivan driving north on Perry went to turn west onto Indiana and was struck head on by an SUV heading south on Perry. The SUV drove off and was later found abandoned south of Mission Park. Police are still looking for that driver, but said a man in the minivan was ejected and later died from his injuries. The driver, 63-year-old Joyce Ford, was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

The third call came just before 11 p.m. Police stopped an erratic driver at Five Mile and Stratton. The officer said it was the worst driving he had ever witnessed and was surprised the driver had not already crashed. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Jake Sladky, was booked into jail for driving under the influence.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a hit and run crash near Rockwood and 9th. Witnesses said a driver hit a parked car, appeared intoxicated, then ran away without exchanging information. Officers found the man, identified as 42-year-old Tyson Skidmore, a few blocks away. He was booked into jail for DUI and hit-and-run unattended.

The last call of the night came in shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a caller said a man had parked his car in the middle of the road near 17th Ave and Freya. The caller believed the man was intoxicated. Officers arrived soon after and arrested 32-year-old Travis Pell on suspicion of DUI.

“Please don’t drink and drive or otherwise impaired, wear your seatbelt, and avoid being a statistic,” the department said.

