Spokane Public Schools plans to push back start of school year by two weeks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is looking to push back the start of the school year by two weeks.

SPS says they have worked with the Spokane Education Association and have recommended a calendar shift to the School Board.

This change would move the beginning of remote learning to September 14 for all SPS students grades K-12.

The time leading up to that will be spent training teachers and staff on safety, distance learning, and strategies for online engagement and social-emotional learning. From September 8–11, families will have the opportunity to set up conferences with teachers or advisors for guidance on the school year—the sign up process for those conferences will be released later in August, according to SPS.

The School Board will be discussing the calendar shift during Wednesday’s board meeting.

