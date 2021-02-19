Spokane soccer teams stranded in Texas finally head home

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane soccer teams stuck in Texas are on their way home Thursday night.

The teams from the Eastern Washington Surf Soccer Club were stuck near Austin because of the historic winter storm. Flights were canceled, leaving them stranded for nearly a week.

“We saw the forecast, but I don’t think we realized it was going to be this bad,” said Shea Swoboda, a coach with the soccer club. “It was cold I would say in Spokane. Surprised to find that it was as cold or colder in Texas.”

One team got to fly home Thursday night, and the other is set to return over the weekend.

