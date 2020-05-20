Spokane Valley bar ‘closed until further notice’ after defying state order

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Spokane Valley was forced to shut down after reopening in violation of the state’s stay-home order.

“It was a helluva[sic] two and a half day party,” read their Facebook post announcing the closure, “Unfortunately the party is over.”

It was a helluva two and a half day party. Lots of happy faces. Unfortunately the party is over. Sorry if you missed it. Currently closed until further notice. Posted by Iron Horse Bar & Grill Spokane Valley on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The owner of Iron Horse had told 4 News Now that, since the county health officer said the region was ready for Phase 2 of the “Safe Start” plan, he felt the bar had the right to open.

Spokane County has not been approved for a fast-track to Phase 2 yet, meaning businesses like Iron Horse must remain closed.

“Right now these businesses are violating the law, they’re endangering their patrons, and it’s not just the patrons, it’s their families and their neighbors,” Inslee said.

