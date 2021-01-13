Spokane woman dies after tree falls on car during windstorm

One of the trees that came down in a windstorm in Spokane on Wednesday morning. CREDIT: KXLY

A woman died early Wednesday morning when a tree fell on her car during a windstorm that slammed the Northwest.

According to KXLY, it happened in Spokane’s South Hill neighborhood, which was hit especially hard overnight when scores of old, big trees fell.

The woman’s death is the first death reported from last night’s windstorm, though there have been some close calls in Western Washington and one woman was killed by a log from a rogue wave on the coast Tuesday morning.

Students at Western Washington University had to relocate after trees fell on some of the dorms, and several families had to flee their homes in Pierce County due to fallen trees.

The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and closed dozens of schools. Click here for the full list. Click here for the latest on power outages, road closures and storm-related updates.

