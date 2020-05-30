Spokane’s first cat café to open ‘kitty lounge’ soon with phase 2 guidelines in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s first cat café is set to open in-store services by June 8.

Kitty Cantina, located in North Spokane, has been teasing its opening for months. The coffee shop was set to open in early April, but plans were delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coffee shop opened its drive-thru during Phase 1 and has now announced its plans to open the “Kitty Lounge” during Phase 2. The kitty lounge will allow patrons to play with adoptable kittens.

In a Facebook post, the owners said there will be safety regulations in place and they will be operating at limited capacity, as is allowed under the state’s guidelines.

Kitty Cantina is located 6704 N. Nevada St.

