Spokane’s Hoopfest moved to August due to COVID-19 pandemic

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest has been moved to late August as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual three-on-three basketball tournament is typically held in June, but will instead take place on August 22 and 23.

The operating committee made the decision on Monday. Information about player registration, refunds and postponement details will be released soon.

Earlier this month, Hoopfest announced it had reserved the August weekend as an “alternative date.”

RELATED: Hoopfest making back-up plans, just in case

Comments

comments