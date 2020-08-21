Spokane’s Riverfront Park makes National Geographic’s list of most beautiful urban parks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s iconic Riverfront Park was recently named to National Geographic’s list of America’s most beautiful urban parks.

Riverfront Park, which was built for the 1974’s Worlds Fair, is 100 acres large and sits along the Spokane River.

“Exploration of the grounds reveals a garbage-eating goat — a metal sculpture that sucks up trash with a vacuum — and a 12-foot-tall Radio Flyer wagon with a handles that serve as a slide,” the NatGeo article says.