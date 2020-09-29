Spokane’s Tyler Johnson wins the Stanley Cup

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

4 News Now

EDMONTON, — It was the craziest season in the history of hockey, but in the end it was Tampa Bay winning the Stanley Cup. With the win, Spokane native and former Spokane Chief Tyler Johnson hoists the cup for the first time.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey. Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal, and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the NHL playoffs staged in quarantine during the pandemic.

The clock hitting zeros in an empty arena set off a wild celebration for a group that endured years of playoff heartbreak and two months in isolation. Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship in franchise history after winning it in 2004.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.